High number of drivers, fliers expected Thanksgiving week

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) Expect heavy traffic on the roads and at the airport Thanksgiving week.

Harrisburg International Airport (HIA) is expecting 24,000 passengers to stop at the airport through Monday, November 27. The busiest travel day will be Sunday, November 26. The slowest is Thanksgiving day.

The roads are also expected to be busy. The PA Turnpike Commission is expecting 3.55 million cars and trucks to travel on the highway through Sunday, November 26.

Turnpike officials said the busiest days of travel are on Wednesday, November 22 from 7 a.m. to 8 .m. and Sunday November 26 from noon until 8 a.m. Just like HIA the least traveled day is Thanksgiving day.

Amtrak says all Pennsylvanian and Keystone Service riders will need to make a reservation. The Keystone Service makes stops in major cities like New York, Philadelphia, and Harrisburg. Officials expect tickets to sell out quickly. They are urging customers to book tickets early.