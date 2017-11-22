Now in its fifteenth year, Harrisburg Harp Orchestra is one of the largest harp ensembles in the United States. The orchestra has performed throughout central Pennsylvania at concerts, festivals, church services and other special events.

The orchestra’s most popular event, Harp-Felt Christmas, features more than 30 harps playing beautiful, original arrangements of holiday favorites, complete with vocalists, guest instrumentalists and harp soloists. The orchestra performs all original arrangements specially adapted for each performance. Each concert is one of a kind!