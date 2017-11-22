Game commission: 1,628 bears taken in 3 days of season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission says hunters killed at least 318 bears during the third day of the statewide hunting season, raising the three-day total to 1,628.

The number is a 30 percent decrease compared to the 2,308 bears taken during the first three days of the 2016 season, the agency said Wednesday. It said extensive rain on Saturday’s opening day led to the decline.

The season closes Wednesday.

A bear taken on Tuesday joined the state’s top 10. The 691-pound boar killed with a rifle in Warren County placed second among largest bears taken in the four-day statewide season.

The heaviest bear of the season so far, a boar estimated at 700 pounds, was taken with a rifle in Venango County on opening day.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.