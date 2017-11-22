Freed to resign as DA, become U.S. attorney on Monday

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – David Freed says he will resign as Cumberland County District Attorney on Monday before he is sworn in as a federal prosecutor.

Freed was nominated by President Donald Trump to be the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The Senate confirmed him last week.

Freed, the DA in Cumberland County since 2006, said he delivered notice of his intent to resign to President Judge Edward Guido. The resignation will be effective Monday at 12 a.m.

He will be sworn in as U.S. Attorney on Monday morning.

The Middle District covers 33 counties in central Pennsylvania.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.