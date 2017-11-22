Football star from Steelton giving back during Thanksgiving and long term

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Jordan Hill graduated from Penn State and he continues his dream of playing football in the NFL.

Hill is currently on injured reserve with the Detroit Lions.

Tuesday night, Hill and nearly a dozen volunteers handed out nearly 150 frozen turkeys and side items, so people can prepare their own Thanksgiving meals.

“I want to reach out to people in different ways,” said Hill. “Giving them a meal for Thanksgiving, it can go a long way.”

This is the fourth year that the Jordan Hill Foundation has given out meals, and the first event that Hill was able to attend.

Hill says that they will continue to help in other ways, including hosting health fairs in the spring that will help raise awareness to various health-related issues.

“We don’t just want to be seen during the holidays,” said Hill. “We will be active throughout the year.”

Hill continues to rehab injuries that prevented him from playing with Detroit this season and says his goal is to continue to work hard in the gym so he can get back on the field next season.

