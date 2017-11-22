Feds threaten to sue Harvard to obtain admissions records

By Published:
FILE - In this March 7, 2017 file photo, rowers paddle along the Charles River past the Harvard College campus in Cambridge, Mass. The Harvard Crimson, the school's student newspaper, reported June 4, 2017, that Harvard revoked admission offers to at least 10 prospective freshmen over offensive online messages. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) – The U.S. Justice Department is pressing Harvard University to release a trove of records as part of an investigation into the school’s admissions practices.

A Nov. 17 letter from the department threatens to sue Harvard if it doesn’t release all documents requested by Justice officials by Dec. 1.

Justice officials say Harvard has pursued a “strategy of delay” and hasn’t provided a single record.

The investigation is related to a federal lawsuit filed by a group of students in 2014 alleging Harvard illegally limits the number of Asian Americans it admits each year.

A statement from Harvard says it “will certainly comply with its obligations” but also needs to protect confidential student records. It says the university wants to work with the department on “the best means of doing so.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s