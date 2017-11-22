Experts warn of increased drug use over holidays

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – At Blueprints for Addiction Recovery in Elizabethtown, they can see up to about 250 clients.

That’s a number they could be quickly approaching.

“We anticipate an influx of admissions after the holidays,” CEO Christopher Dreisbach said.

Dreisbach says addicts often try to leave treatment around Thanksgiving to spend time with families. He warned it’s easy then to fall into old habits.

“Usually the party atmosphere, just the different environment that holidays bring for people often trigger drug and alcohol use,” he said.

Counselors are warning families to be on the watch this holiday season, and they suggest providing support to those in need.

“Hopefully, the family members are pretty well educated on what addiction is and what the process is of recovery,” said Michael Koblensky, a clinical director at Blueprints.

Koblensky suggested that families should avoid talking about problems at functions like dinner. He said it’s a good idea for families to try to help addicts, but he said sometimes the best track to sobriety is a number of fallbacks.

“It’s really hard for the family to know and understand what the addict might be going through,” Koblensky said. “That’s why I lean more toward the idea of having supports outside the of the family system. That way if someone is struggling and Thanksgiving isn’t going well or dinner is not going well, they can reach out to that person and call them.”

