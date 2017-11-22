Ephrata police investigating thefts from vehicles

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Ephrata police are investigating several reports of thefts from vehicles.

Reports have come from West Cocalico Township residents in the areas of the 700-900 block of Wollups Hill, Mazzota and Strickler roads.

Vehicle doors were opened and the contents of the vehicles were rummaged through, according to police.

Items reported stolen include change, a power drill and a car diagnostic scanner.

One vehicle had two broken side windows, police said.

Anyone with information about these vehicle entries is asked to call the Ephrata Police Department at 717-738-9200 or 717-733-8611.

