Ephrata police investigating thefts from vehicles

WHTM Staff Published:

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Ephrata police are investigating several reports of thefts from vehicles.

Reports have come from West Cocalico Township residents in the areas of the 700-900 block of Wollups Hill, Mazzota and Strickler roads.

Vehicle doors were opened and the contents of the vehicles were rummaged through, according to police.

Items reported stolen include change, a power drill and a car diagnostic scanner.

One vehicle had two broken side windows, police said.

Anyone with information about these vehicle entries is asked to call the Ephrata Police Department at 717-738-9200 or 717-733-8611.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s