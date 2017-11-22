Ephrata police charge 2 in motorcycle theft

Adam Hess, of Lititz, (left) and Lance Shannon, of Columbia, (right) are charged in a September burglary in West Cocalico Township. (Ephrata Police Department)

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men were arrested this week by police in Ephrata for a burglary in September.

Ephrata police began investigating the burglary on Project Road in West Cocalico Township on Sept. 3.

A victim reported that two motorcycles were stolen from their garage.

Investigators determined one of the stolen motorcycles was being offered for sale in the York area.

With assistance from the Springettsbury Township Police Department, Ephrata police were able to recover one of the stolen bikes.

Police then named 29-year-old Adam Hess, of Lititz, and 22-year-old Lance Shannon, of Columbia, as suspects.

According to police, both suspects admitted to entering the garage on Project Road and stealing the motorcycles.

Both men were charged with burglary and theft by unlawful taking and were committed to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail.

