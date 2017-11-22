Court invalidates Corbett’s 2014 line-item spending vetoes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court says it’s not enough for governors to put out news releases when they are vetoing bills during a legislative adjournment, they also have to issue formal public notices.

The justices on Wednesday sided with three top state Senate leaders of both parties in ruling that partial vetoes of appropriations and fiscal code amendment bills by Republican Gov. Tom Corbett in 2014 weren’t valid.

The court says they failed because Corbett didn’t specify that he’d filed the bills and his objections in the secretary of state’s office.

They didn’t decide whether Corbett’s use of the line-item veto for the fiscal code amendments was within his authority.

It’s unclear how the decision will affect the millions in spending Corbett cancelled, including legislative funds.