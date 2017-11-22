Court invalidates Corbett’s 2014 line-item spending vetoes

MARK SCOLFORO, The Associated Press Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court says it’s not enough for governors to put out news releases when they are vetoing bills during a legislative adjournment, they also have to issue formal public notices.

The justices on Wednesday sided with three top state Senate leaders of both parties in ruling that partial vetoes of appropriations and fiscal code amendment bills by Republican Gov. Tom Corbett in 2014 weren’t valid.

The court says they failed because Corbett didn’t specify that he’d filed the bills and his objections in the secretary of state’s office.

They didn’t decide whether Corbett’s use of the line-item veto for the fiscal code amendments was within his authority.

It’s unclear how the decision will affect the millions in spending Corbett cancelled, including legislative funds.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s