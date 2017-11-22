Coroner’s office to add staff for handling overdose deaths

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County’s preliminary budget for 2018 calls for adding one full-time and two part-time deputies in the coroner’s office to handle rising drug overdoses.

County commissioners unveiled the $241 million spending plan on Wednesday.

They said opioid-related overdoses have claimed 82 lives so far this year. In 2016, there were 85 deaths from drug overdose, more than from car crashes.

The preliminary budget also holds the line on property taxes for a 13th straight year. Commissioners will vote on the plan on Dec. 13.

