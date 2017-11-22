Clouds early today, then some sun and breezy too, no travel issues though

While there are no big storms at play in today’s travel forecast, Central PA is caught between two system early today. A cold front to the west is bringing some light snow and rain showers to western PA and a coastal storm is bringing showers to the Philadelphia area and Jersey Shore points. There are plenty of clouds around this morning from both of these systems and a stray rain or snow showers cannot be ruled out. However, both system are progressive and weak so clouds will be breaking up early today and lots of sunshine is on tap. Expect a breezy day ahead (winds gusting over 20 mph at times) with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be on the cooler side, in the upper 40s. Tonight will be clear and cold with lows dropping into the 20s.

Thanksgiving morning looks cold so bundle up for any local Turkey Trots, however, there will be plenty of sun and the winds will be generally light. The rest of Thanksgiving Day will feature partly cloudy conditions and cool high temperatures in the lower 40s. Friday and Saturday will be seasonable and should be dry too. A cold front to the north on Saturday will bring a temporary cool down for Sunday before we bounce back into the 50s next week. Overall, temperatures will be running cool and dry much of the rest of November despite what looks like a warm-up coming next week. Stay tuned and enjoy your Thanksgiving holiday. Safe travels too!