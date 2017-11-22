And the winner of Dancing with the Stars is…

There’s a new Dancing with the Stars champion.

Broadway star Jordan Fisher and partner Lindsay Arnold earned the award after beating out violinist Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas.

Sitcom star Frankie Muniz came in third.

The season 25 finale kicked off with a Christmas spectacular reunion with all 13 of the season’s stars returning.

The final three couples got to perform their favorite dance from the season. They were then judged on a 24-hour fusion challenge.

Season 26 of Dancing with the Stars will feature all athletes. The season will be shortened to only four weeks with the addition of American Idol to abc’s lineup.