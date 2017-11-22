Allura decking recalled for fall, injury risk

HOUSTON (WHTM) – A Texas company has recalled decking that can deteriorate and crack, causing the surface to break.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says people can fall through the broken decking and suffer serious injuries. The company, Houston-based Plycem, has received three reports of the recalled decking cracking, resulting in one report of a leg injury.

The Allura fiber cement decking and fascia was sold at Home Depot as a special order item from February 2014 through June 2017.

The safety commission said people should stop using decks with the recalled materials and contact Plycem to schedule a free repair. Plycem is contacting all known purchasers directly.

