3 tips for last-minute Thanksgiving shopping

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Last-minute Thanksgiving dinner shopping does not have to be difficult.

In fact, it’s still the best time to buy a turkey.

Fresh and frozen birds are at the lowest price point in five years, according to recent price surveys.

As far as all the trimmings, here are three simple tips you should follow:

Know how many guests are coming to dinner. Cooking too much is always preferred to cooking too little. Ask about any dietary restrictions. If you know about a food allergy ahead of time, you can likely make accommodations. Make a grocery list. It’s important to know what you have and what you’ll need in order to save both time and money.

Erin Dunleavy, a dietitian with Weis Markets, also suggests making a list for the order you cook things.

“A lot of different recipes take different times and you only have a certain amount of oven spaces, so you really need to make a plan for that day as well,” said Dunleavy.

Dunleavy also says that morning is the best time of day to shop on Thanksgiving.

