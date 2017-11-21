Quiet Thanksgiving week continues today, with a warm-up

Much of this week will be calm as high pressure dominates the local weather and beyond. No major storms are expected across most of the country over the next three days so travelers shouldn’t have too many headaches. Today will be mostly sunny with a strong southerly breeze. Winds today could gust over 20 mph at times and the southerly flow will take temperatures into the mid and upper 50s across Central PA today. Today will be the warmest day this week. By tonight, a front will move through with plenty of clouds and even a stray rain or snow shower overnight. Most spots will stay dry with temperatures falling into the lower 40s. Tomorrow will bring nice weather too behind the front as clouds depart early. Expect mostly sunny and breezy conditions again, with cooler high temperatures in the mid 40s tomorrow.

Thanksgiving Day will be dry, but chilly. Anyone running in a turkey trot in the morning should plan for temperatures in the 20s with highs in the mid 40s for afternoon hikes after the big meal. For those watching football, no concerns for traveling later in the day either. The weather looks pretty quiet. Clouds increase Friday as another quick moving front arrives Saturday. There could be a passing rain or snow shower Saturday, otherwise much of the weekend will be dry and progressively colder. Much colder air arrives for the end of the weekend and into next week. Deer hunters should plan for temperatures in the 20s Monday morning with highs in the lower 40s and blustery conditions for the afternoon. Enjoy the holiday week and we’ll keep you posted on the forecast!