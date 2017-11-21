Preliminary vote held on replacing Dauphin County DA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County has taken a major step toward choosing its new district attorney.

The ten county judges took a preliminary vote on who should succeed Ed Marsico, who was just elected Dauphin County Judge.

That will be current First Assistant District Attorney Fran Chardo.

The Dauphin County Bar Association released the following statement on Tuesday:

President Judge Richard A. Lewis announced that First Assistant District Attorney Fran Chardo was selected among three applicants in a “straw vote” to succeed Judge–Elect Edward M. Marsico, Jr. as Dauphin County District Attorney. The vote was held following applicant interviews and a meeting of the sitting judges, along with the three newly elected judges who will take office in January.

Judge Lewis indicated that the Court of Common Pleas is charged with filling any vacancy in the office of district attorney for the unexpired term once the vacancy has occurred. Since District Attorney Marsico will not take the bench until the new year, “the straw vote allows for some level of preparation and transition to head an office that is staffed with 30 attorneys processing an annual case load of more than 7,000 new dockets,” according to Judge Lewis. He added that the official vote to fill the vacancy will occur on January 2, 2018.

