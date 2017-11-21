Police probe burglary at Lewisberry restaurant

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a burglary at a restaurant in northern York County.

Fairview Township police said officers were called to the Silver Lake Inn on Monday around 3:45 a.m. and found the restaurant been entered and items had been stolen.

A window toward the front of the business, in the 1200 block of Lewisberry Road, had been shattered, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 717-901-5267.

