Police make arrest in deadly police shooting

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (AP) – Police have made an arrest in the death of a police officer in Western Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police say 29-year-old Rahmael Sal Holt is now in custody.

He’s accused of killing New Kensington officer Brian Shaw during a traffic stop Friday night.

State Police say they will release more information at a news conference Tuesday morning.

Update New Kensington Officer Shaw Shooting:

Holt is in custody. A presser is tentatively scheduled for 10. Thanks to everyone who called in and to the citizens of the New Kensington area who supported law enforcement efforts during this difficult time. — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) November 21, 2017

The 25-year-old rookie officer was shot in the chest while chasing Holt on foot.

A viewing is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday and Shaw’s funeral is set for Wednesday.

Officers from different towns are pitching in on the manhunt so the town’s police department can grieve Shaw’s death.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.