Pennsylvania to sell over 300 seized, fleet vehicles at auction

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Cars, trucks and motorcycles seized by police are among more than 300 for sale at Pennsylvania’s next used vehicle auction.

The state will also sell used vehicles from its fleet.

The auction will be held Tuesday, Dec. 5. at Manheim Keystone Auto Auction, at 488 Firehouse Road in Grantville, beginning at 10 a.m.

Vehicles seized by police include a 2014 Jeep Cherokee Laredo, 2011 Dodge Nitro, 2010 Ford Escape, and a 2007 Toyota Highlander.

Former agency vehicles include pick-up trucks, sedans, SUVs, utility vehicles, and police interceptors from Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Jeep, and GMC.

All vehicles are available for public in-person inspection beginning Friday, Dec. 1, through Monday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Registration on auction day opens at 8 a.m. and closes at noon.

—

Online: DGS Auto Auction Information

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.