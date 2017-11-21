Pennsylvania House OKs fire company CDL bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has passed legislation to help volunteer firefighters obtain a commercial driver’s license.

House Bill 558 would allow companies to use fire relief funds to obtain a CDL. Rep. Gary Day (R-Lehigh/Berks) says under current law, the funds must be used for certain expenses, such as training.

Day said helping volunteers obtain a CDL will allow for the safer operation of fire vehicles.

“We all know that when a call goes out, time is of the essence, and fire companies need trained drivers behind the wheel,” he said in a statement.

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.

