Pennsylvania House OKs fire company CDL bill

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has passed legislation to help volunteer firefighters obtain a commercial driver’s license.

House Bill 558 would allow companies to use fire relief funds to obtain a CDL. Rep. Gary Day (R-Lehigh/Berks) says under current law, the funds must be used for certain expenses, such as training.

Day said helping volunteers obtain a CDL will allow for the safer operation of fire vehicles.

“We all know that when a call goes out, time is of the essence, and fire companies need trained drivers behind the wheel,” he said in a statement.

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s