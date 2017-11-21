No students injured in Dover Township school bus crash

(Photo courtesy of Northern York County Regional Police Department)

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – No students were injured when a Dover Area School District school bus collided with a minivan Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on Davidsburg Road near Salmon Run Road in Dover Township around 7:30 a.m.

Northern York County Regional police said nine intermediate or high school students were on the bus as well as four children of the bus driver.

The minivan was traveling westbound on Davidsburg Road when it crossed the center line and collided with the eastbound bus, police said.

The 60-year-old driver of the minivan was transported to York Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The bus driver was taken to Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.

The school district said the students were checked on scene by EMS. Their parents were contacted and the students were returned to school to be checked further by school nurses. They either returned to class or were allowed to go home.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 717-467-TELL(8355) or email tips@nycrpd.org.

