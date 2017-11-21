New concept medical facility to open in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new medical facility is coming to Cumberland County.

Upper Allen Township Manager, Louis Fazekas, says the Texas-based company Nutex Health is building the facility that promises fast emergency care.

Nutex Helath has been approved by the township to build a micro-hospital at the corner of South Market Street and the Gettysburg Pike. The plans include the demolition of an old barn house and long time neighborhood ice cream shop Maggie’s Italian Ice.

The new medical facility moving in will be something between an urgent care and an emergency room, fully equipped with CT scans, X-rays and overnight rooms.

“It’s a new concept, something new they’re looking at doing here in central PA,” Fazekas said. “We’ve all gone to emergency rooms and sat there for hours on end waiting to get treated and released. From my understanding, what they’ve told us, this will provide a quicker service, get you in and out.”

As for surrounding businesses such as Hess Garage, they will miss the ice cream joint. Owner Elvin Hess who has two daughters in the medical field says the change is bitter sweet.

“You hate to see your ice cream place go and you hate to see your neighborhood changing, but at the same time if it brings medical help in that will be good for the neighborhood, so we have to be in favor of it,” Hess said.

Nutex Health is waiting on permits to be approved by the Department of Environment Protection before beginning construction in the spring.

