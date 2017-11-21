Neurologist pleads guilty to charges he groped 7 patients

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A neurologist facing allegations of sexual misconduct in three states has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges that he groped women at a Philadelphia clinic.

Dr. Ricardo Cruciani admitted Tuesday that he assaulted seven patients in 2016 while he was chairman of Drexel University’s neurology department. He will have to register as a sex offender and will have to forfeit his medical license under his plea agreement.

The Associated Press reported Sunday that at least 17 women in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey have stepped forward to accuse Cruciani of sexual misconduct in incidents that go back at least a dozen years.

The accusers have either reported him to police or retained an attorney to pursue civil claims.