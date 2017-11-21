National Volunteer Fire Council: Call to Serve!

The National Volunteer Fire Council represents the nation’s volunteer firefighters, emergency medical services providers, and rescue workers. Volunteers make up more than 70 percent of the nation’s fire service and are critical to the emergency response and protection of our communities. Yet the need for more people to step up and serve is great as call volumes steadily rise and community demands on fire departments continue to expand.

Anyone can answer the call to serve. Visit www.MakeMeAFirefighter.org or contact your local department to learn about the volunteer opportunities available.