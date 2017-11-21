Middletown crematory battle ends with settlement

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The funeral home owner who proposed building a crematory in Middletown has agreed not to pursue the project further, based on a settlement with opponents.

An order issued by Dauphin County Senior Judge Lawrence Clark on Monday dismissed the case involving Fager-Finkenbinder Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. The complaint, which never received a formal hearing, made the case that the crematory was not legally permitted under Middletown’s zoning ordinances.

The settlement compensates Fager-Finkenbinder $25,000, while placing a restrictive covenant on the funeral home property located at 208 N. Union Street, permanently forbidding the addition of a crematory.

“My clients are satisfied with this outcome,” said Aaron D. Martin, an attorney representing several parties in opposition to the crematory plan. ‘They’re glad that what they sought out to achieve has been achieved. They feel the peace of the neighborhood will be kept this way.”

Funeral home owner Travis Finkenbinder, who donated the settlement dollars to several Middletown charitable organizations, says the move avoids the potential for several more years of litigation.

“The demand for cremation services, not just in Middletown, but in every community is such that we have to be able to operate our own crematory,” said Finkenbinder. “We felt that Middletown was our best option.”

Finkenbinder says he is currently evaluating which of his other four funeral home properties in Elizabethtown, Marietta and Palmyra could potentially house an on-site crematory without requiring special zoning variances.