Man charged with assault for BB gun shooting

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle police have charged a man with assault following an incident in which someone was shot with a BB gun from close range.

Police responded around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday to a reported assault in the 300 block of North College Street.

Police determined 19-year-old Donte Koser was with friends when he shot someone in the head with a BB gun.

Koser is accused of preventing the victim from seeking medical attention.

Police arrested Koser later on Grandview Court.

Koser was placed in Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $49,000 bail.

He was charged with simple assault, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, unlawful restraint and possession of a weapon.

