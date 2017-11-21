Macy’s Parade balloon inflation hours changing this year

The Associated Press Published:
Santa Claus waves to spectators along Central Park West during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

NEW YORK (AP) – New York police say the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon inflation viewing will end two hours earlier this year and anyone attending must be screened.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to head to Central Park on Wednesday to watch the giant balloons take shape. This year, the public must leave by 8 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. The event also will begin two hours earlier, at 1 p.m. No backpacks will be allowed. Central Park West will be shut down starting at noon.

On Thursday, intersections along the parade route will be blocked off to avoid unauthorized vehicles.

But eager viewers can still line up early to get good spots.

