Little Buffalo lake drawn for improvements

NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – For weeks, Holman Lake at Little Buffalo State Park has been drawing down.

The drain is needed for repairs at the aging dam. Plus, the upper end, shallow with years of silt and sediment, will be dredged and deepened.

Some are using the lower level to their advantage.

“At least this way, you get a nice layout of the bottom of the lake bed, and that kind of helps you when you’re fishing,” Earl Beck of New Bloomfield said.

“We find lures and stuff like that that other people have lost here when the water was a lot higher and they couldn’t get them loose and they snapped off,” Chuck Leitner of Camp Hill said.

Anglers will also benefit from a new ADA accessible fishing pier. Work on all projects should begin next month.

The deepest section of the lake, about 35 feet, is 10 feet lower, but the park staff says as much as possible during the improvements, the lake will remain open to fishing and boating.

“I’m sure it’s a pain for some people, but probably, for the most part, people don’t even notice.”

The improvement projects should wrap up in late spring.

