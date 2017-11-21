How to safely deep-fry a turkey

Planning on firing up the fryer for a crispy turkey dinner? Before you light the flame, Harrisburg Bureau of Fire has some tips to keep you out of the emergency room and your house safe from a holiday disaster.

“We see a lot of oven fires, a lot of grease fires,” firefighter Billy Holtzman said.

Holtzman is urging people not to get distracted during their holiday cooking, especially when it comes to deep frying a turkey. The first step is to keep the fryer at least 20 feet from a building.

“We also have it on level ground and we also check that all our hoses, all our connections are good and not leaking,” Holtzman said.

The turkey must be thawed. Use caution when lowering it and lifting it from the hot oil.

While the turkey is getting crisp, keep a fire extinguisher handy for flare-ups.

“The worst thing you can do is grab your garden hose or pot of water. It’s only going to make it 10 times worse than what it is,” Holtzman said.

The bottom line when cooking inside or out is to keep an eye on the cooking.

“If something does arise and it is like a grease fire or something, just simply place a lid over it and you’re taken care of,” Holtzman said. “A lot of people want to run to the sink or put water on it, and that’s how we get people burnt and how houses burn down.

Online: Holiday Cooking Safety

