House panel moves bill to expand non-municipal police powers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police officers employed by airports and universities would have the power to act outside of their jurisdictions under a bill approved Tuesday by the House Judiciary Committee.

House Bill 1738 would allow any fully certified and trained officer to answer a call for assistance from a municipal police officer, or pursue an offender into another jurisdiction.

Committee Majority Chairman Ron Marsico (R-Dauphin) said current law gives municipal police officers full arrest powers outside of their jurisdictions but not airport authority, transportation authority, university police officers, and others with the same training and certification.

Marsico said his bill would provide additional protection to officers and additional protection to the public.

