House bill targets state agency that solicits dead people

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – It was a proud moment and Russ Diamond’s dad was there, in January, 2015, when his son was sworn in as a state representative from Lebanon County on the floor of the Pennsylvania House.

But by August of that year, he was gone.

So Russ was surprised when a letter showed up this past April addressed to his late dad, also named Russell. It was from the PA Department of Aging and it suggested Russ he might be eligible for SNAP benefits. An offer to apply for food stamps, 20 months after he died.

“If I was a less scrupulous person, I certainly might be tempted to sign up for those benefits and collect them illegally in the name of a deceased person,” Diamond said.

Russ didn’t sign up, but he did draw up House Bill 1588. It would require the PA Department of Aging to cross-check death certificates every month and remove dead people from the mailing list.

That isn’t already being done?

“It does sound like a no-brainer and common sense,” Diamond laughed. “But you know things slip through the cracks.”

Diamond concedes he doesn’t know exactly how big the crack is across state government. But he says he has heard from lots of people who suggest it’s pretty big.

“A lot of them live somewhere where someone had passed away years ago and there’s still mail coming from these agencies addressed to that person who’s been deceased for years.”

HB 1588l is very much alive. It passed the House unanimously Tuesday and Diamond can think of no reason to oppose it.

“We’re just getting the dead people off the rolls,” he said.

A spokesman for the Department of Aging said the agency currently checks the death rolls every 40 days, instead of the 30 days Diamond’s bill would require. Aging says its error rate is less than one percent but it’s always looking to improve.

The bill is now headed to the Senate.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.