Holiday Vacations: Northern California Highlights with Valerie Pritchett!

Holiday Vacations is a national tour company located in Wisconsin and has been in business for 43 years. They have been taking WHTM TV viewers on vacation since 2009. This year’s tour of Northern California Highlights is from June 8 – June 15, 2018 and will be hosted by Valerie Pritchett!

Tour highlights include cable car ride in San Francisco, Napa Valley Wine Train, and tour of San Francisco. Also experience Yosemite National Park and see the Redwoods! We’ll enjoy 10 excellent meals including dinner at Ducey’s on the Lake in Yosemite National Park!

For additional information, you can view their segment above, visit their website, or call 1-800-826-2266.