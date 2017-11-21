Harrisburg teachers discuss violence in the classroom

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The teachers union addressed Harrisburg School Board members Monday evening about problems they are facing in classrooms.

Union president Jody Barksdale says it is one of the contributing factors that has led to dozens of educators resigning since July.

“We are not complaining,” said Barksdale. “We want to come up with a solution to help our students who are facing mental health issues and keep others students and teachers safe.”

Amanda Scheaffer teaches second-graders in the district and says she has seen a lot of violence in her classrooms.

“I have been kicked and bitten,” Shaeffer said. “It becomes disruptive and it throws off the rest of the day.”

Scheaffer says an overwhelming majority of students are well behaved, but those who have issues can distract other students.

Superintendent Dr. Sybil Knight Burney is well aware of the problem.

“Three years ago, we opened up a community health center,” Knight Burney said. “We focus on helping as many children as we can during the after-school hours.”

Knight Burney says she will work with the union to develop a task force to come up with additional efforts that will focus on behavior intervention and support.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.