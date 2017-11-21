Harrisburg elementary school goes on lockdown after nearby report of shots fired

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An elementary school in the Harrisburg School District was on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a nearby report of shots fired.

District spokeswoman Kirsten Keys confirmed to ABC27 that Downey Elementary School in the 1300 block of Monroe Street was placed on lockdown.

According to a Dauphin County 911 dispatcher, there was a report of three gunshots near the school around 3:40 p.m. The shots were not reported on campus.

No injuries were reported.

Additional information was not immediately available.

