DA: Baltimore heroin dealer set up shop in Franklin County

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities say they arrested a Baltimore heroin dealer after he set up shop at a rural Franklin County home.

James L. Eldridge, a.k.a. Weezy, was arrested Thursday after the Franklin County Drug Task Force searched the home in the 13000 block of Grant Shook Road in Antrim Township.

District Attorney Matthew Fogal said heroin users from all over Franklin County frequented the home to buy heroin once Eldridge moved in.

He said the task force seized “a quantity” of heroin and paraphernalia used for packaging.

Eldridge is charged with two felony drug counts of criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

He was jailed in the county prison on $250,000 bail.

