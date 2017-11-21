Central Dauphin: Bus driver didn’t tell kids to leave at wrong stop

PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) – The Central Dauphin School District says a substitute bus driver who missed multiple stops did not use profanities toward children or purposely tell them to get off the bus at a 7-Eleven convenience store Friday afternoon.

In a letter to parents, the school district said it reviewed the bus surveillance video with police. The district said there was “great confusion” on the part of both students and the driver.

“Please rest assured that we would never tolerate the type of behavior that has been reported regarding the driver,” the letter reads. “It was important to us to wait and view the video in order to understand the situation completely before reacting to it.”

The bus was carrying students from South Side Elementary School when the driver missed the stops. The students became upset and left the bus in the area of 28th and Walnut streets.

“He continued to ask students who were attempting to leave the bus if this was their stop,” the district wrote in the letter. “He never told any student to get off the bus. In fact, he appeared to not understand why all of the students were insistent on leaving the bus at this particular stop, which was why he appeared to continue asking the question. This is confirmed on the video.”

The district said the students became alarmed and may have felt that they were not going to get back to where they belonged.

“There was an extreme amount of noise on the bus and this no doubt raised the level of concern for these children,” the district said. “That is understandable. Many younger students exited the bus after being prompted by older children. This caused the young ones to become very fearful and confused.”

Penbrook police said no charges will be filed. Durham School Services has taken “corrective action” with the driver, the district said.

“In addition, we have met with them to establish protocols to prevent such an incident from occurring in the future,” the letter reads.

The district also thanked parents who helped students cross busy streets and get home.

“The spirit of this caring community truly saved the day,” the letter reads. “This is the reason that the end to this story is one of relief and not sadness.”

