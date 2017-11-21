Big Tobacco being forced to run anti-smoking statements

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Big Tobacco is being forced by the federal government to run anti-smoking statements, starting Sunday.

The ads are a punishment for a 2006 case where the companies were charged for promoting misleading information about the drug for 50 years.

The ant-smoking ads will be published in newspapers and on network TV for a year, stating the hazards of cigarette use.

One ad reads, “More people die from smoking than from murder, AIDS, suicide, drugs, car crashes and alcohol combined.”

The American Lung Association says it’s a step in the right direction but there is still a long way to go.

“Tobacco remains the leading cause of preventable death. The industry still markets to kids. They still fight proven policies and falsely portray themselves as part of the solution,” said Assistant Vice President of National Advocacy for the American Lung Association.

She says more can be done to prevent smoking, including raising the minimum age for smoking, raising tobacco tax and providing services need for those who want to quit.

