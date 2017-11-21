4 missing in senior home inferno, officials not hopeful

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) – Officials say four residents are still missing following last week’s fire at a Pennsylvania senior living community, and they “aren’t expecting good news” as investigators survey the building’s charred remains.

The massive fire broke out Thursday night at Barclay Friends Senior Living Community in West Chester, west of Philadelphia.

Officials gave an update Monday on the rescue effort during that blaze that injured more than two dozen people and displaced more than 133 residents.

Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan calls the fire “a tragedy.” He says two of the four missing were a husband and wife.

Volunteers collected clothing and supplies for the residents over the weekend.

Many neighbors helped with the rescue effort, wrapping the elderly in blankets and carrying them to ambulances in makeshift gurneys.