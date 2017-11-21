3 York teens accused of raping 14-year-old girl

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Three 16-year-old York boys are accused of raping a 14-year-old girl at gunpoint.

West York police have arrest warrants charging the teens as adults with felony counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and unlawful restraint, as well as a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats.

Their accuser told investigators she was at the York Fair with friends on Sept. 22 when the boys began following them. She said the boys told her they wanted to show her something and she followed them to a nearby business parking lot.

The girl said one boy put a gun to her head and ordered her to perform a sexual act on him. She said she performed the act on all three because she was afraid she would be killed if she didn’t do what they told her to do, according to the criminal complaints.

She said the three then took turns holding her down and sexually assaulting her. She said they either made a video recording or took photographs of the assault, the complaints state.

The girl said two of the boys later texted her. She said one of the boys told her to stop lying and another sent a photo of himself holding the handgun.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.