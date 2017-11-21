$10K reward offered in theft of 70 guns

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) – A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information on the theft of about 70 handguns from Kinsey’s Outdoors in Mount Joy Township.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said the ATF is offering $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. She said the National Shooting Sports Foundation put up another $5,000 to help find the thieves.

Northwest Regional police said officers responded to an “alarm in progress” call at the store around 9:15 p.m. Saturday. The officers arrived on the scene about four minutes later and found the front glass doors damaged.

The store at 1658 Steel Way was searched, but the burglars had fled before officers arrived, police said in a news release.

The ATF spokeswoman said the guns were valued at around $44,000.

Police are working to release surveillance images from the store.

