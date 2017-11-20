Woman serving life for teen’s 1991 killing to be resentenced

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman sentenced to life as a teenager for her role in the killing of a 16-year-old Lancaster County girl will have a resentencing hearing this morning.

Tabatha Buck, now 43, is eligible for a chance at relief because of a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that deemed automatic life sentences against juveniles as cruel and unusual punishment.

Buck was 17 when she took part in the killing of 16-year-old Laurie Show in 1991. Prosecutors say she held Show’s legs while 19-year-old Lisa Michelle Lambert slashed Show’s throat.

Lambert saw Show as a romantic rival for Lawrence Yunkin, who served 12 years in prison for disposing of evidence and driving Lambert and Buck to Show’s house in East Lampeter Township.