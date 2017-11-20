WHTM-TV (abc27 News) has an immediate opening for a Web Producer / Assignment Editor. This person produces content for our website and social media and also works on our assignment desk. The person in this position creates coverage plans and then changes those plans as developments dictate. You must have the ability to develop excellent news judgment skills and be capable of identifying strong stories for coverage in all newscasts. This is a great opportunity for a recent college graduate or for someone that is looking to get their foot in the door of a newsroom that offers substantial opportunity for upward mobility. Pre-employment background screen required.

