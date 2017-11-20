Val’s Kids: Tayana

Tayana is a teen who knows exactly what she wants. Tayana loves animals, so we spent som time with the wolves at Zoo America, where she fed and learned moore about the wildlife in North America. Tayana also stopped by to see the bears who showed an interest in this teen who is hoping to transition out of foster care and into a permanent home.” I think everyone should have a home no matter what their past is,” Tayana sad.

“She has a passion for helping people and does great in school excelling in math and science,” Jean Heartman, case worker said. Tayana is looking forward to a promising career and had a few choices in mind from the medical to legal, mental health and social services fields.

You can visit the link below to view all the kids waiting for a forever home.

http://www.adoptpakids.org/WaitingKids.aspx