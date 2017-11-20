Teen idol David Cassidy remains in Florida hospital

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - This Aug. 8, 2009 file photo shows actor-singer David Cassidy arrives at the ABC Disney Summer press tour party in Pasadena, Calif. Cassidy has been hospitalized in Florida. His representative tells The Associated Press on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, that Cassidy is “now conscious” and “surrounded by family.” The rep adds that Cassidy was in pain and taken to the hospital on Wednesday. No additional details were provided. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Television and music star David Cassidy remains in a Florida hospital where he is dealing with multiple organ failure.

Publicist JoAnn Geffen said Sunday in an email that there is “no update” on the medical status of the “Partridge Family” star.

Cassidy had been taken to the hospital on Wednesday. Geffen told The Associated Press on Saturday that he was in a private room, conscious and surrounded by family. Geffen said there is nothing “imminent” about his condition, and doctors are hoping to “keep him as well as they can until they can find another liver.”

The 67-year-old former teen idol, who lives in the Fort Lauderdale area, said earlier this year that he was struggling with memory loss and that he was ending his 50-year career.

