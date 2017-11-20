Snow squalls tonight, snow sticking to roads north and northwest of Harrisburg

A few rain and snow showers today came with the stronger winds and cold weather, but at least the winds did dry things out. As of 10 PM more snow squalls have been coming through from the northwest, and this activity does not look to slow down much. Use caution if driving 322 in Centre, Mifflin, and Juniata Counties tonight or the Turnpike over the Laurel Highlands. We have received reports of snow laying on the roadways affected by the squalls.

Wind gusts have been in excess of 45 mph at times today, and things do not calm down in that department either tonight. It will still be windy tonight with lows in the 30s, meaning wind chills stay solidly in the 20s through tomorrow morning. Temperatures do not bounce back much tomorrow either with highs in the 40s and breezy weather. At least the winds will not be as strong tomorrow at 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday provides a break in the forecast from active weather and fall chill. High temperatures likely reach the low 50s with more sunshine. Clouds do roll-in late in the day, but the forecast stays dry.

Wednesday remains a tough forecast to get a full handle on. At this time nothing major looks to happen. There is a greater chance for a coastal storm to form and brush by the Mid-Atlantic. This likely means clouds and stray showers for us, not a full soaking rain. However, if your travel plans take you to New England or closer to the Mid-Atlantic coastline you may have to drive through more rain. We will keep watching this forecast, and we cannot totally ignore the chance for more showers locally.

Thanksgiving appears to remain dry and seasonable with no forecast troubles there. Friday and Saturday also look relatively calm and slightly warmer ahead of a cold front. Colder air looks to arrive by next Sunday and Monday.

Please keep checking back throughout the week for more travel weather updates, until then enjoy the rest of your weekend!