Senior living community fire remains under investigation

In this image taken from video, Chester County fire crews are on the scene of a fire at Barclay Friends Senior Living Community in West Chester, Pa., Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. The fire quickly spread to multiple buildings, forcing residents outside into the cold. Emergency crews transported people from the scene. (WPVI-TV via AP)

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) – Federal investigators may have more to say about a fire at a senior living community in Pennsylvania that injured 27 people and displaced more than 100 residents.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives spent the weekend at Barclay Friends Senior Living Community in West Chester, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of Philadelphia. However, the ruins have been unstable.

It’s unclear how many people are unaccounted for in the late-night blaze that was brought under control early Friday. There aren’t any confirmed fatalities.

Meanwhile, volunteers collected clothing and supplies for the residents over the weekend. Organizers said the support was so overwhelming they couldn’t accept any more items.

