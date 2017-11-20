Salon Noelle: Customer Appreciation!

Salon Noelle is kicking off Small Business Saturday with their annual Customer Appreciation Day!

“We always have an annual open house and this year we are holding it on small business Saturday. When you come in you will be able to watch our talented team working their magic on their guests,” tells Tina Siders, Owner.

“We will have vendors from 6 different companies so you can check out what they have to offer. Vendors are from Rodan and Fields, Lula Roe, DoTerra oils, Traveling Vineyard wine samples and Eyecandy jewelry.”

Celebrate small business and celebrate yourself this Saturday at Salon Noelle from 10am to 2pm!