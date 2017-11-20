Police: No criminal behavior from bus driver who left kids at wrong place

PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) – Charges will not be filed after an incident Friday in which students in the Central Dauphin School District were dropped off at a convenience store near a busy intersection.

Parents of South Side Elementary School students told ABC27 on Friday the substitute driver was not going the correct route and about 45 students were not dropped off in their correct neighborhoods.

The students instead exited the bus in the area of 28th and Walnut streets, police said.

Penbrook police commended parents who helped students cross busy streets and get home.

The Central Dauphin School District Superintendent Dr. Carol Johnson released the following statement after the incident:

We deeply regret this incident and the alarm that this caused for both students and their families. We are grateful for the quick response of parents and other residents in the neighborhood who immediately reacted to escort students to safety.

Penbrook police conferred with the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office and determined no criminal conduct occurred and the incident, while unsettling, did not result in criminal behavior.

