New bill would increase punishments for skimming crimes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State Rep. Kristin Philips-Hill has introduced proposed legislation on skimming device crimes.

She says more than $2 billion was stolen in 2016 from people falling victim to skimmer device attacks.

The skimming devices were used primarily on gas pumps and ATM’s from credit and debit card skimmers.

Phillips-Hill believes toughening up laws on this type of crime is necessary to deter criminals.

Her bill, House Bill 1918, would make the possession or use of skimmers illegal.

The crime would be considered a felony and if it happened again, the punishment would worsen.

Members of the business and law enforcement communities joined her in supporting the bill, testifying to the statewide extent of the problem.

The bill is still in its early stages but she hopes it will get fast tracked to the governor’s desk.

